March 27 (Reuters) - Malayan Banking Bhd:

* RECLASSIFIES FINAL CASH DIVIDEND ANNOUNCED ON 27 FEB TO SECOND INTERIM CASH DIVIDEND IN VIEW OF DELAYS DUE TO COVID-19

* QUANTUM OF SECOND INTERIM CASH DIVIDEND REMAINS UNCHANGED AT 39 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE

* AGM DATE IS CURRENTLY BEING DELIBERATED & REMAINS UNCERTAIN

* PAYMENT OF SECOND INTERIM CASH DIVIDEND WILL BE MADE ON 6 MAY