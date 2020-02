Feb 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 1.34 BILLION RGT

* QTRLY YEAR AGO REVENUE 1.25 BILLION RGT, QTRLY YEAR AGO NET PROFIT 28.1 MILLION RGT

* IN THE INTERIM, COVID-19 EXPECTED TO HAVE ADVERSE IMPACT TO PASSENGER TRAFFIC GROWTH

* FORESEE PASSENGER TRAFFIC WILL RECOVER LOST GROUND IN MEDIUM TO LONG TERM

* SOME MODERATION IN DECLINE OF DOMESTIC PASSENGERS IS EXPECTED FOR 2020 FOR ISGIA