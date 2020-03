BRIEF-Malaysia Airports Says Feb Passenger Performance Affected By Impact Of Covid-19 Outbreak

March 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd :

* MALAYSIA AIRPORTS- IN FEB, INTERNATIONAL & DOMESTIC SECTOR DECLINED BY 21.3% AND 12.5% WITH 4 MILLION AND 4.9 MILLION PASSENGER MOVEMENTS RESPECTIVELY

* MALAYSIA AIRPORTS- TOWARDS THE END OF FEBRUARY, THERE WAS A CONTRACTION IN THE OVERALL AVERAGE LOAD FACTOR TO 59.2%

* MALAYSIA AIRPORTS HOLDINGS - FEB 2020 PASSENGER PERFORMANCE AFFECTED BY IMPACT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* MALAYSIA AIRPORTS- MAHB NETWORK OF AIRPORTS RECORDED 8.9 MILLION PASSENGERS IN FEBRUARY, A DECLINE OF 16.7%

* MALAYSIA AIRPORTS HOLDINGS - FEB KLIA PASSENGER MOVEMENTS DOWN 24.2% TO 3.6 MILLION