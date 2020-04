BRIEF-Malaysia Airports Says Q1 Total MAHB Network Saw A Decline Of 23.9%

April 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd :

* TOTAL MAHB NETWORK OF AIRPORTS SAW A DECLINE OF 23.9% FOR Q1 2020 WITH 25.5 MILLION PASSENGER MOVEMENTS

* INTERNATIONAL & DOMESTIC SECTORS DECLINED BY 27.8% AND 20.3% RESPECTIVELY IN Q1

* TOTAL Q1 PASSENGER TRAFFIC DOWN DUE TO MCO FROM 18 MARCH IN MALAYSIA, INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS SUSPENSION IN TURKEY DUE TO COVID-19

* BEGUN EXECUTING GROUP-WIDE OPTIMISATION PLAN TO ENSURE CO CAN MEET ITS FINANCIAL & OPERATIONAL OBLIGATIONS

* REVIEWING OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, REBASING COST, PRIORITISING CAPEX UNDER OPTIMISATION PLAN Source text here Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)