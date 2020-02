Feb 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd:

* TOTAL MAHB NETWORK OF AIRPORTS REGISTERED 6.5% GROWTH IN JAN WITH 11.9 MILLION PASSENGER MOVEMENTS

* IN JAN, INTERNATIONAL & DOMESTIC SECTORS REGISTERED 8.2% & 4.9% GROWTH RESPECTIVELY WITH 5.9 MILLION & 6 MILLION PASSENGER MOVEMENTS

* OVERALL AVERAGE LOAD FACTOR IN JAN 71.0%, DOWN 2.4 PERCENTAGE POINTS, PARTLY DUE TO ONGOING SENTIMENTS TO 2019-NCOV