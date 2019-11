Nov 1 (Reuters) -

* MALAYSIA REJECTS 1MDB OFFER FROM GOLDMAN SACHS OF ‘LESS THAN $2 BILLION’ - FT

* MALAYSIA PM MAHATHIR MOHAMAD SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS HAS OFFERED “SOMETHING LIKE LESS THAN $2 BILLION” IN COMPENSATION FOR 1MDB SCANDAL - FT INTERVIEW

* MALAYSIA PM SAYS "WE ARE NOT SATISFIED WITH AMOUNT" GOLDMAN SACHS HAS OFFERED IN COMPENSATION FOR 1MDB SCANDAL, STILL IN TALKS WITH THEM- FT INTERVIEW Source text : on.ft.com/2WzdhCx Further company coverage: