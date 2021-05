BRIEF-Malaysia says 12 manufacturing sectors to run at 60% staffing in lockdown

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 (Reuters) - - MALAYSIA SAYS ALL MANUFACTURING SECTORS TO BE CLOSED DURING TOTAL LOCKDOWN, EXCEPT FOR SELECTED SECTORS LIKE AVIATION MRO, FOOD AND BEVERAGES, CLEANING PRODUCTS

- MALAYSIA SAYS ONLY 12 MANUFACTURING SECTORS ALLOWED TO RUN AT 60% WORKFORCE DURING TOTAL LOCKDOWN, INCLUDING PRINTING AND PACKAGING, MEDICAL AND HEALTHCARE

- MALAYSIA SAYS AGRICULTURE, FISHERY AND LIVESTOCK SECTORS ARE ALLOWED DURING TOTAL LOCKDOWN, INCLUDING THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS

- MALAYSIA SAYS PALM OIL, RUBBER, PEPPER, COCOA PLANTATIONS ARE ALLOWED TO OPERATE DURING TOTAL LOCKDOWN, INCLUDING THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS

- MALAYSIA SAYS MANUFACTURING OF PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT INCLUDING RUBBER GLOVES AND FIRE SAFETY EQUIPMENT ALLOWED DURING TOTAL LOCKDOWN

- MALAYSIA SAYS MANUFACTURING OF ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONICS, OIL AND GAS INCLUDING PETROCHEMICAL AND PETROCHEMICAL PRODUCTS, AND CHEMICAL PRODUCTS ALLOWED DURING TOTAL LOCKDOWN (Reporting by Liz Lee)