BRIEF-Malaysia Smelting Corp Posts QTRLY Net Loss 13.2 Million RGT

June 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia Smelting Corporation Bhd :

* MALAYSIA SMELTING CORP- QTRLY NET LOSS 13.2 MILLION RGT

* MALAYSIA SMELTING CORPORATION - QTRLY REVENUE 205.3 MILLION RGT

* MALAYSIA SMELTING CORP- QTRLY YEAR AGO NET PROFIT 8.6 MILLION RGT; QTRLY YEAR AGO REVENUE 307.4 MILLION RGT

* MALAYSIA SMELTING CORP- REMAINING PERIOD OF 2020 EXPECTED TO BE CHALLENGING DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19

* MALAYSIA SMELTING CORP- COVID-19 IMPACT EXPECTED TO BE FELT THROUGH-OUT 1H20 AND AFTERMATH OF WHICH MAY CONTINUE UNTIL END OF 2020

* MALAYSIA SMELTING CORP- PLANS TO COMMENCE FULL OPERATIONS IN PULAU INDAH PLANT WITH EFFICIENT TECHNOLOGY & PRODUCTIVE WORK FORCE UNDER WAY

* MALAYSIA SMELTING CORP- EXPECT TO REDUCE OPERATIONAL & MANPOWER COSTS IN NEW PLANT

* MALAYSIA SMELTING CORP- EXPECT OVERHEADS TO INCREASE IN TWO PLANTS WHICH WILL IMPACT FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE.

* MALAYSIA SMELTING CORP- RECOMMEND FIRST & FINAL SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 0.02 RGT PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: