June 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 397.6 MILLION RGT; QTRLY NET LOSS 4.2 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 280.2 MILLION RGT, YEAR AGO QTRLY NET LOSS 8.7 MILLION RGT

* DEMAND FOR CO'S PRODUCTS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE IN LATER PART OF YEAR & EXTEND TO Q1 2021