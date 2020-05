May 20 (Reuters) - Malaysian Pacific Industries Bhd :

* MALAYSIAN PACIFIC INDUSTRIES BHD - QTRLY REVENUE 376.3 MILLION RGT

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 22.1 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 16.8 MILLION RGT;YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 330.1 MILLION RGT

* GROUP'S PERFORMANCE FOR FY ENDING 30 JUNE 2020 WILL BE SATISFACTORY Source text :bit.ly/2Xh1zx1 Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)