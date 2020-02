Feb 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian Pacific Industries Bhd :

* QTRLY REVENUE 413.8 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 39.2 MILLION RGT, REVENUE 398.2 MILLION RGT

* SEES OPERATING ENVIRONMENT TO REMAIN CHALLENGING FOR FY 2020 DUE TO GLOBAL UNCERTAINITIES AND IMAPCT OF COVID-19 Source ( bit.ly/2VmH56L) Further company coverage: