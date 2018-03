March 22 (Reuters) - Petronas Capital Ltd:

* Malaysia’s Petronas signed a deal to sell Prince Court Medical Centre (PCMC) to sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional - statement

* Petronas says Khazanah will aquire PCMC at an agreed price comparable to market assessment, payable upon completion of the transaction

* Both parties anticipate the transaction to be completed by end of Q2 2018