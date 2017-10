Aug 9 (Reuters) - Malibu Boats Inc-

* Malibu Boats Inc announces follow-on public offering of 2,000,000 shares

* Malibu Boats says ‍to use all of net proceeds from offering, up to $50.0 million, to repay amounts outstanding on term loans of Malibu Boats Llc​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: