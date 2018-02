BRIEF-Malibu Boats Reports Q2 Loss Per Share Of $0.31

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Malibu Boats Inc:

* MALIBU BOATS, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q2 SALES $114.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $110.2 MILLION

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.31

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.48 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY UNIT VOLUME INCREASED 61.1% TO 1,489 BOATS COMPARED TO Q2 OF FISCAL 2017

* QTRLY NET SALES PER UNIT INCREASED 4.9% TO $76,812 AND QTRLY NET SALES PER UNIT FOR MALIBU U.S. INCREASED 4.3% TO $76,239

* QTRLY ADJUSTED FULLY DISTRIBUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.53