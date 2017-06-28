FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
BRIEF-Malibu Boats to acquire Cobalt Boats for ‍$130 mln​
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2017 / 9:02 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Malibu Boats to acquire Cobalt Boats for ‍$130 mln​

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Malibu Boats Inc:

* Malibu boats, inc. Announces agreement to acquire cobalt boats, llc

* Malibu boats inc - deal for ‍$130 million​

* Deal expected to be accretive to Malibu's earnings per share in fiscal year 2018

* Malibu boats inc - ‍combined business will achieve a run rate of approximately $7.5 million in cost and operational synergies​

* Malibu boats inc - ‍in connection with deal, Malibu expects to benefit from tax attributes valued on a present value basis at approximately $18 million​

* Malibu will fund transaction through borrowings under a new second amended and restated credit facility

* Malibu boats inc - in connection with transaction, Malibu expects to benefit from tax attributes valued on present value basis at about $18 million

* Malibu boats - paxson st. Clair will continue to lead cobalt business as its president, and he will become a director on Malibu's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.