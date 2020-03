March 24 (Reuters) - Malibu Boats Inc:

* MALIBU BOATS INC - SUSPENDS OPERATIONS AT MANUFACTURING FACILITIES

* MALIBU BOATS INC - WITHDRAWS FISCAL YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK

* MALIBU BOATS INC - CLOSING ITS MANUFACTURING FACILITIES, EFFECTIVE MARCH 24, 2020 THROUGH APRIL 6, 2020

* MALIBU BOATS INC - HAS DRAWN $98.8 MILLION ON ITS REVOLVER UNDER ITS CURRENT CREDIT AGREEMENT