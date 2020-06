BRIEF-Malin Corporation says Poseida has filed for IPO on Nasdaq Global Select Market

June 22 (Reuters) - Malin Corporation plc:

* POSEIDA FILES FOR POTENTIAL INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING ON NASDAQ GLOBAL SELECT MARKET

* MALIN CORPORATION, A COMPANY INVESTING IN INNOVATIVE LIFE SCIENCES COMPANIES, NOTES THAT POSEIDA THERAPEUTICS, A CLINICAL-STAGE BIOPHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY AND ONE OF MALIN’S PRIORITY ASSETS, HAS FILED A REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-1 WITH US SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (SEC) RELATING TO A PROPOSED IPO IN US OF SHARES OF POSEIDA’S COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)