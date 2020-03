BRIEF-Mallinckrodt - Adults With Biopsy-Proven Lgan At High Risk Of Progression To End-Stage Renal Disease, Acthar Gel Treatment Showed Reduction In Proteinuria

March 5 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc:

* MALLINCKRODT - ADULTS WITH BIOPSY-PROVEN LGAN AT HIGH RISK OF PROGRESSION TO END-STAGE RENAL DISEASE, ACTHAR GEL TREATMENT SHOWED REDUCTION IN PROTEINURIA

* MALLINCKRODT PLC - TREATMENT WITH ACTHAR GEL DEMONSTRATING A REDUCTION IN PROTEINURIA, WAS SUSTAINED AT 12 MONTHS

* MALLINCKRODT PLC - IN STUDY, MOST COMMON OTHER ADVERSE EVENTS WERE INJECTION REACTION, MUSCLE SORENESS, ACNE, HOT FLASHES, ANXIETY & INSOMNIA