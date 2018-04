April 16 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc:

* MALLINCKRODT PLC ANNOUNCES $300 MILLION DEBT REPAYMENT

* MALLINCKRODT PLC - COMPANY REPAYS DEBT MATURING APRIL 2018 WITH CASH ON HAND

* MALLINCKRODT PLC - DEBT WAS ISSUED BY MALLINCKRODT INTERNATIONAL FINANCE SA IN 2013 IN PREPARATION FOR COMPANY’S SPIN-OFF FROM ITS FORMER PARENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)