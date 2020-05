BRIEF-Mallinckrodt Announces Positive Findings In Inomax Gas

May 4 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc:

* MALLINCKRODT ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FINDINGS IN INOMAX® (NITRIC OXIDE) GAS, FOR INHALATION PHASE 4 OBSERVATIONAL REGISTRY IN NEONATES WITH PULMONARY HYPERTENSION; ENDS TRIAL EARLY

* MALLINCKRODT PLC - ENDED PHASE 4 OBSERVATIONAL REGISTRY EARLY DUE TO ACHIEVEMENT OF PRE-SPECIFIED PRIMARY OUTCOME MEASURE, NON-INFERIORITY

* MALLINCKRODT PLC - NO DRUG-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS WERE ATTRIBUTED TO STUDY DRUG

* MALLINCKRODT PLC - DUE TO SERIOUSNESS OF CONDITION, A RANDOMIZED CONTROLLED TRIAL CANNOT BE CONDUCTED IN THE PRE-TERM NEONATE POPULATION