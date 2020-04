April 22 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc:

* MALLINCKRODT ANNOUNCES U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) FILING ACCEPTANCE OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR TERLIPRESSIN FOR TREATMENT OF HEPATORENAL SYNDROME TYPE 1 (HRS-1)

* MALLINCKRODT - ANTICIPATES FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING TO DISCUSS SUBMISSION LATER IN 2020 FOR TERLIPRESSIN

* MALLINCKRODT PLC - FDA ASSIGNED A PDUFA TARGET DATE OF SEPTEMBER 12, 2020 FOR TERLIPRESSIN