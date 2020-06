BRIEF-Mallinckrodt Completes Rolling Submission Of Biologics License For Stratagraft Regenerative Skin Tissue To FDA

June 9 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc:

* MALLINCKRODT COMPLETES ROLLING SUBMISSION OF BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR STRATAGRAFT® REGENERATIVE SKIN TISSUE TO U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

* MALLINCKRODT PLC - STRATAGRAFT SKIN TISSUE IS IN DEVELOPMENT AS POTENTIAL NEW TREATMENT OPTION FOR PATIENTS WITH DEEP PARTIAL-THICKNESS THERMAL BURNS

* MALLINCKRODT PLC - STRATAGRAFT SKIN TISSUE IS AN INVESTIGATIONAL PRODUCT, AND ITS SAFETY AND EFFECTIVENESS HAVE NOT YET BEEN ESTABLISHED BY FDA. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: