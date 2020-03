BRIEF-Mallinckrodt Confirms Court Decision In Lawsuit Against U.S. Department Of Health, Centers For Medicare And Medicaid Services

March 16 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc:

* MALLINCKRODT CONFIRMS COURT DECISION IN LAWSUIT AGAINST U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES (HHS) AND CENTERS FOR MEDICARE AND MEDICAID SERVICES (CMS) AND PROVIDES UPDATE RELATED TO GLOBAL OPIOID SETTLEMENT AND PRESENT FINANCING ACTIVITIES

* MALLINCKRODT PLC - RETROACTIVE LIABILITY OF APPROXIMATELY $650 MILLION

* MALLINCKRODT PLC - PROSPECTIVE LOSS OF ACTHAR GEL MEDICAID NET SALES OF ROUGHLY $90 MILLION TO $100 MILLION IN NET SALES ANNUALIZED

* MALLINCKRODT PLC - COURT ALLOWS CMS TO CHANGE MEDICAID REBATE CALCULATIONS FOR ACTHAR GEL RESULTING IN FULL RETROACTIVE PAYMENTS

* MALLINCKRODT PLC - WILL MOVE FOR A STAY AND RECONSIDERATION OF RULING AND, IF NECESSARY, AN APPEAL TO U.S. COURT OF APPEALS FOR D.C. CIRCUIT