BRIEF-Mallinckrodt Evaluates Potential Role For Inhaled Nitric Oxide To Treat Covid-19 Associated Lung Complications

March 12 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc:

* MALLINCKRODT EVALUATES THE POTENTIAL ROLE FOR INHALED NITRIC OXIDE TO TREAT COVID-19 ASSOCIATED LUNG COMPLICATIONS, ENGAGES WITH SCIENTIFIC, GOVERNMENTAL AND REGULATORY AGENCIES

* MALLINCKRODT - HAS ENGAGED WITH FDA, NIH, BARDA ON EVALUATING POTENTIAL ROLE FOR INHALED NITRIC OXIDE TO TREAT COVID-19 ASSOCIATED LUNG COMPLICATIONS

* MALLINCKRODT PLC - SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF INO FOR PULMONARY COMPLICATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH CORONAVIRUS HAVE NOT BEEN ESTABLISHED

* MALLINCKRODT PLC - IN RECENT DAYS, CO HAS SUBMITTED INFORMATION TO NIH REGARDING POTENTIAL TO EVALUATE INO IN ARDS

* MALLINCKRODT - IN RECENT DAYS, CO INFORMED BARDA OF ONGOING EVALUATION OF POTENTIAL ROLE FOR INHALED NITRIC OXIDE TO TREAT COVID-19 ASSOCIATED LUNG COMPLICATIONS

* MALLINCKRODT - IS IN EARLY DISCUSSIONS WITH FDA ON POTENTIAL TO SUBMIT PRE-IND PACKAGE IN SUPPORT OF POTENTIAL USE OF INO IN CORONAVIRUS-ASSOCIATED ARDS

* MALLINCKRODT - IN VITRO NITRIC OXIDE HAS DEMONSTRATED INHIBITORY EFFECT ON REPLICATION CYCLE OF SEVERE ACUTE RESPIRATORY SYNDROME-RELATED CORONAVIRUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: