April 6 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc:

* MALLINCKRODT INITIATES ROLLING SUBMISSION OF BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR STRATAGRAFT® REGENERATIVE SKIN TISSUE TO U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

* MALLINCKRODT PLC - EXPECTS TO COMPLETE SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR STRATAGRAFT IN COMING MONTHS