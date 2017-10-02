FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mallinckrodt licenses inhaled xenon gas therapy development product
Sections
Featured
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
U.S.
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 2, 2017 / 10:56 AM / 18 days ago

BRIEF-Mallinckrodt licenses inhaled xenon gas therapy development product

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc

* Mallinckrodt Plc says ‍under terms of agreement, later today Mallinckrodt will pay $10 million upfront with cash on hand​

* Mallinckrodt - anticipates dilution of $0.10 to $0.15 to adjusted diluted earnings per share for rest of 2017, modestly lower in 2018 from deal​

* Mallinckrodt Plc says ‍will make additional payments of up to $25 million dependent on achievement of clinical, regulatory and sales milestones​

* Mallinckrodt Plc - ‍FDA Special Protocol Assessment approved for Phase 3 trial to begin early 2018​

* Mallinckrodt - ‍NeuroproteXeon to get upfront payment of $10 million in cash on hand from co, with potential additional payments of up to $25 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.