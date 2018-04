April 4 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc:

* MALLINCKRODT NAMES PAUL R. CARTER, ANNE C. WHITAKER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* PAUL R. CARTER & ANNE C. WHITAKER WILL JOIN MALLINCKRODT BOARD PENDING SHAREHOLDER VOTE AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN MAY, 2018​