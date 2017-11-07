FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mallinckrodt Q3 earnings per share $0.66
Sections
Featured
Saudi Crown Prince says Iran supply of rockets to Yemen is military aggression
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Crown Prince says Iran supply of rockets to Yemen is military aggression
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Breakingviews
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
China seen closely scrutinizing Qualcomm, Broadcom deal
Deals
China seen closely scrutinizing Qualcomm, Broadcom deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2017 / 11:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Mallinckrodt Q3 earnings per share $0.66

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc:

* Mallinckrodt Plc reports earnings results for third quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q3 sales $793.9 million

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.66 from continuing operations

* Mallinckrodt Plc - ‍net sales were $793.9 million in Q3, down 10.5%, or 10.6% on a constant-currency basis​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.81, revenue view $811.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mallinckrodt-On completing internal legal entity reorganization in Q4,expects to record one-time reduction to deferred income taxes in excess of $800 million​

* Mallinckrodt Plc - qtrly ‍adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.97​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.