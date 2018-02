Feb 23 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc:

* MALLINCKRODT RECEIVES FDA ACCEPTANCE OF STANNSOPORFIN NEW DRUG APPLICATION FILING

* MALLINCKRODT PLC - UNDER PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT, FDA HAS SET ITS ACTION DATE TO RESPOND TO STANNSOPORFIN NDA AS AUGUST 22, 2018