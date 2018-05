May 3 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc:

* MALLINCKRODT REPORTS ON FDA JOINT ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR STANNSOPORFIN FOR THE TREATMENT OF NEWBORNS AT RISK OF DEVELOPING SEVERE JAUNDICE

* FDA COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED RISK-BENEFIT PROFILE OF STANNSOPORFIN DOES NOT SUPPORT APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF NEWBORNS ≥35 WEEKS OF GESTATIONAL AGE

* GIVEN THE OUTCOME OF MEETING, THE COMPANY IS EVALUATING ALTERNATIVES FOR THIS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: