BRIEF-Mallinckrodt Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $1.31

May 8 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc:

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.0 BILLION

* Q1 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* FULL YEAR FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $500 MILLION

* REMAINS FOCUSED PRIMARILY ON REDUCING DEBT THROUGHOUT REMAINDER OF 2018

* QTRLY H.P. ACTHAR GEL NET SALES WERE $243.8 MILLION, DOWN 10.3% OVER $271.8 MILLION DUE TO RESIDUAL IMPACT OF PATIENT WITHDRAWAL ISSUES