BRIEF-Mallinckrodt to acquire Infacare Pharmaceutical, Stannsoporfin

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc

* Mallinckrodt to acquire Infacare Pharmaceutical Corporation and Stannsoporfin, its proprietary therapy in late-stage development for treatment of newborns at risk for developing severe jaundice

* Mallinckrodt PLC - ‍financial terms of transaction include an upfront payment of $80 million​

* Mallinckrodt PLC - ‍expects dilution from acquisition to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.15 to $0.20 in 2017; dilution modestly higher in 2018​

* Mallinckrodt PLC - ‍financial terms of transaction include additional payments of up to $345 million dependent on regulatory and sales milestones​

* Mallinckrodt PLC - ‍if approved, Mallinckrodt expects Stannsoporfin to be commercialized by company’s existing sales organization​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: