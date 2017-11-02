FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mallinckrodt to acquire Ocera Therapeutics and OCR-002, its proprietary therapy
November 2, 2017 / 10:57 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Mallinckrodt to acquire Ocera Therapeutics and OCR-002, its proprietary therapy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc

* Mallinckrodt to acquire Ocera Therapeutics and OCR-002, its proprietary therapy in development for treatment of hepatic encephalopathy

* Mallinckrodt Plc - ‍Mallinckrodt to commence cash tender offer to purchase ocera therapeutics for $1.52 per share, plus contingent value right​

* Mallinckrodt Plc - ‍Assuming expected 2017 deal close, expects dilution from deal to adjusted EPS of about $0.25 to $0.35 annually beginning in 2018​

* Mallinckrodt Plc - Expects dilution from acquisition to adjusted diluted earnings per share by $0.25 to $0.35 annually beginning in 2018​

* Mallinckrodt - Deal includes ‍contingent value right in cash up to $2.58/share based on successful completion of some development and sales milestones​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

