BRIEF-Mallinckrodt To Appeal Court Ruling In Acthar Medicaid Drug Rebate Dispute

June 1 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc:

* MALLINCKRODT WILL APPEAL DISTRICT COURT RULING IN CASE INVOLVING ONGOING ACTHAR MEDICAID DRUG REBATE DISPUTE WITH THE CENTERS FOR MEDICARE AND MEDICAID SERVICES (CMS)

* MALLINCKRODT - CMS HAS AGREED TO NOT ENFORCE A CHANGE IN MEDICAID DRUG REBATE CALCULATION FOR ACTHAR GEL UNTIL AT LEAST JUNE 14, 2020

* MALLINCKRODT - WITH APPEAL TO U.S. COURT OF APPEALS FOR D.C. CIRCUIT, WILL SEEK TO OVERTURN LOWER COURT DECISION

* MALLINCKRODT - WITH APPEAL TO U.S. COURT OF APPEALS FOR D.C. CIRCUIT, WILL SEEK TO TEMPORARILY BLOCK CMS ACTION DURING APPELLATE PROCESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: