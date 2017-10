Oct 9 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt PLC

* Mallinckrodt will conduct Phase 4 trial of H.P. Acthar® Gel (repository corticotropin injection) for symptomatic sarcoidosis

* Mallinckrodt PLC - ‍enrollment of first subjects expected in early 2018 for Phase 4 trial of H.P. Acthar Gel​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: