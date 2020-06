BRIEF-Mallinckrodt To Proceed With Appeal In Ongoing Acthar Gel Medicaid Drug Rebate Dispute With CMS

June 15 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt PLC:

* MALLINCKRODT TO PROCEED WITH APPEAL DESPITE APPELLATE COURT DECISION DENYING TEMPORARY INJUNCTION IN ONGOING ACTHAR GEL MEDICAID DRUG REBATE DISPUTE WITH THE CENTERS FOR MEDICARE AND MEDICAID SERVICES (CMS)

* MALLINCKRODT PLC - COMPANY REMAINS COMMITTED TO OPIOID SETTLEMENT IN PRINCIPLE

* MALLINCKRODT PLC - COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPLORE ALL OPTIONS TO ADDRESS ITS LONG-TERM LIABILITIES AND RISKS

* MALLINCKRODT PLC - AS A RESULT OF APPEALS COURT RULING, CO WILL CHANGE BASE DATE AMP FOR ACTHAR GEL

* MALLINCKRODT - EFFECT OF CHANGE IS IMMEDIATE RECOGNITION OF RETROACTIVE NON-RECURRING CHARGES (ESTIMATED AT ABOUT $650 MILLION THROUGH MID-JUNE)