BRIEF-Mallinckrodt Working With U.S. FDA On Possibility Of Making Company's Inomax Gas

April 1 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc:

* MALLINCKRODT AND NOVOTERIS RECEIVE CLEARANCE FROM HEALTH CANADA TO START PILOT TRIAL OF HIGH-DOSE INHALED NITRIC OXIDE THERAPY FOR COVID-19 INFECTION AND ASSOCIATED LUNG COMPLICATIONS

* MALLINCKRODT PLC - CURRENTLY WORKING WITH U.S. FDA ON POSSIBILITY OF MAKING COMPANY’S INOMAX GAS, FOR INHALATION PRODUCT AVAILABLE TO U.S. PATIENTS

* MALLINCKRODT - STUDY TO INVESTIGATE ANTIVIRAL ACTIVITY, IMPROVEMENT IN OXYGENATION AND PULMONARY ARTERIAL PRESSURE IN PATIENTS SUFFERING FROM COVID-19