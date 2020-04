April 29 (Reuters) - MALTERIES FRANCO BELGES SA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 45.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 41.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 9.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING RESULT EUR 3.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FORECASTS ARE NOW CALLED INTO QUESTION BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* A DECREASE IN PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN THE COMING WEEKS

* CONSEQUENCES ON THE RESULTS OF FINANCIAL YEAR ARE NOT QUANTIFIABLE TO DATE