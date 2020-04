April 27 (Reuters) - Malven Group Limited:

* MALVEN GROUP LIMITED REPORTS 17.76% STAKE IN PROFESSIONAL DIVERSITY NETWORK INC AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 - SEC FILING

* MALVEN GROUP LIMITED - ACQUIRED PROFESSIONAL DIVERSITY NETWORK INC SHARES BASED ON BELIEF THAT SHARES WERE UNDERVALUED