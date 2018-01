BRIEF-Malvern Bancorp Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.06

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Malvern Bancorp Inc:

* MALVERN BANCORP, INC. REPORTS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* ‍NET INTEREST INCOME ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS WAS $6.4 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, INCREASING $1.1 MILLION, OR 20.8 PERCENT, FROM $5.3 MILLION FOR COMPARABLE THREE-MONTH PERIOD IN FISCAL 2017​

