March 19 (Reuters) - Malvern International Plc:

* MALVERN INTER. PLC - BUSINESS UPDATE AND CLOSURE OF UK SCHOOLS

* MALVERN INTERNATIONAL PLC - MALVERN’S UK SCHOOLS WILL CLOSE ON FRIDAY 20 MARCH UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* MALVERN INTERNATIONAL - BOARD PUT IN PLACE CONTINGENCY PLANS AND APPLIED STRONG COST CONTROL MEASURES AT OUTSET OF 2020

* MALVERN INTERNATIONAL PLC - HOWEVER, AS EXPECTED WITH ONGOING UNCERTAINTY NEW BOOKINGS ARE, AT PRESENT, MINIMAL