BRIEF-Man Expects Impact Of Covid-19 On Results 2020

March 24 (Reuters) - MAN SE:

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON RESULTS 2020 EXPECTED

* SOUND ASSESSMENT OF DEVELOPMENT OF OUR BUSINESS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 IS CURRENTLY NOT POSSIBLE

* AN UPDATED PROGNOSIS IS, CONSIDERING CURRENTLY FAST-MOVING CHANGES, NOT POSSIBLE

* REPORT ON EXPECTED DEVELOPMENT FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 CONTAINED IN ANNUAL REPORT 2019 IS ALSO NOT VALID ANYMORE

* APART FROM IMPLEMENTATION OF EMERGENCY PLANS AND TEMPORARY PRODUCTION STOPS THIS ALSO INCLUDES MEASURES TO SECURE LIQUIDITY OF COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)