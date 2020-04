BRIEF-Management Consulting Says Start Of 2020 Was Positive

April 16 (Reuters) - Management Consulting Group PLC:

* MANAGEMENT CONSULTING - START OF 2020 WAS POSITIVE, AND GROUP WAS WELL PLACED TO REAP BENEFITS OF INVESTMENT IN PEOPLE THAT WAS UNDERTAKEN IN 2019

* MANAGEMENT CONSULTING - MANAGING ITS LIQUIDITY AND ITS COST BASE VERY TIGHTLY INCLUDING DEFERRAL OF ANY NON-ESSENTIAL EXPENDITURE

* MANAGEMENT CONSULTING - GLOBAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS RESULTED IN BOARD REVISING ITS INITIAL FORECASTS FOR PERIOD ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2020. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: