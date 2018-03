March 12 (Reuters) - Managepay Systems Bhd:

* ASEAN COOPERATIVE ORGANIZATION FORMALLY ACCEPTED A PROPOSAL MADE BY CO FOR AN ACO DIGITAL ECONOMY ECOSYSTEM ‍​

* PROPOSAL IS SUBJECT TO FORMAL JV AGREEMENT TO BE AGREED UPON AND EXECUTED BY BETWEEN MPAY MOBILE AND MYANGKASA HOLDINGS Source: bit.ly/2Imv1JI Further company coverage: