March 25 (Reuters) - Manas Resources Ltd:

* SUSPENDED ALL WORK ACTIVITIES ON ITS PROJECTS IN CÔTE D’IVOIRE, WEST AFRICA

* TO DATE NO STAFF OR CONTRACTORS HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR VIRUS, NOR HAVE THERE BEEN ANY SUSPECTED CASES

* CO IS WELL POSITIONED TO RESUME EXPLORATION ACTIVITY WITH A CURRENT CASH POSITION OF AUD$7.95 MILLION