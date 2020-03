BRIEF-Manchester Airport Group Cuts Capex To Mitigate Drop In Passenger Numbers

March 17 (Reuters) - Manchester Airport Group Funding:

* MANCHESTER AIRPORT GROUP FUNDING - FACES COVID-19 SITUATION WITH £395M OF AVAILABLE DEBT LIQUIDITY UNDRAWN AND NO DEBT REFINANCINGS DUE UNTIL 2023

* MANCHESTER AIRPORT GROUP FUNDING PLC - TAKING IMMEDIATE ACTIONS TO MITIGATE EFFECTS OF DROP IN PASSENGER NUMBERS BY REDUCING CAPEX, OPERATING COSTS

* MANCHESTER AIRPORT GROUP - EXPECT DEMAND TO RETURN AS COVID-19 PEAK PASSES, BUT DOWNTURN REQUIRES CO TO ACT NOW TO PROTECT POSITION