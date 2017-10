Sept 21 (Reuters) - Manchester United Plc

* Manchester United Plc 2017 fourth quarter and full year results

* Manchester United Plc qtrly total revenue GBP ‍175.9​ million versus GBP 134.5 million last year

* Manchester United Plc sees ‍ fiscal 2018 revenue to be GBP 575 million to GBP 585 million​

* Manchester United Plc qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share ‍​13.98 pence

* Manchester United Plc - ‍matchday revenue for quarter was £26.9 million, an increase of £5.3 million, or 24.5 percent, over prior year quarter​

* Manchester United Plc qtrly basic earnings per share 14.79‍​ pence

* Manchester United Plc sees ‍fiscal 2018 adjusted EBITDA to be GBP 175 million to GBP 185 million​

* Manchester United Plc - ‍exceptional credit for year was £4.8 million​

* Manchester United Plc - net debt as of 30 June 2017 was £213.1 million, a decrease of £47.8 million over the year‍​

* Manchester United Plc - borrowings at Q4 end were GBP 497.6‍​ million versus GBP 516.3 million at Q3 end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: