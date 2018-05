BRIEF-Manchester United Reports Qtrly ADJ Basic Loss Per Share 3.30 Pence

May 17 (Reuters) - Manchester United PLC:

* MANCHESTER UNITED PLC 2018 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* FOR FISCAL 2018, MANCHESTER UNITED CONTINUES TO EXPECT REVENUE TO BE £575M TO £585M

* REVENUE FOR QUARTER £137.5 MILLION - UP 8% FROM Q3 2017

* FOR FISCAL 2018, MANCHESTER UNITED CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE £175M TO £185M

* MANCHESTER UNITED - QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE 0.07 PENCE

* MANCHESTER UNITED - QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC LOSS PER SHARE 3.30 PENCE

* MATCHDAY REVENUE FOR THE QUARTER WAS £31.1 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF £1.8 MILLION, OR 6.1%, OVER THE PRIOR YEAR QUARTER

* BROADCASTING REVENUE FOR QUARTER WAS £39.7 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF £8.3 MILLION

* EMPLOYEE BENEFIT EXPENSES FOR QUARTER WERE £75.1 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF £8.6 MILLION, OR 12.9%, OVER THE PRIOR YEAR QUARTER

* BORROWINGS AT Q3 END WERE GBP 457 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW -2.50 PENCE, REVENUE VIEW 138.3 MILLION STG — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: