#Market News
July 12, 2017 / 8:38 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces production and sales results Q217

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Mandalay Resources Corp

* Mandalay Resources Corporation announces production and sales results for the second quarter of 2017, including record production at Björkdal

* Mandalay Resources Corp - in Q2 of 2017, Mandalay produced a consolidated 38,491 saleable ounces of gold equivalent and sold 35,709 ounces of gold equivalent.

* Mandalay Resources says expect will take between two and four months to complete necessary studies and confirm new optimum life of mine plan at Cerro Bayo

* Mandalay Resources - production during Q2 was impacted by accident at Cerro Bayo that caused death of two employees and loss of Delia NW mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

