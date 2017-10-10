FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mandalay Resources Corp posts production and sales results for Q3 2017
#Market News
October 10, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources Corp posts production and sales results for Q3 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Mandalay Resources Corp

* Mandalay Resources Corporation announces production and sales results for the third quarter of 2017

* Mandalay Resources Corp - produced a consolidated 25,819 saleable ounces of gold equivalent and sold 27,310 ounces of gold equivalent in Q3 of 2017​

* Mandalay Resources Corp - ‍ remain on track to deliver revised guidance based on full-year production from Björkdal and Costerfield​

* Mandalay Resources Corp - ‍ Cerro Bayo will remain on care and maintenance for rest of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
